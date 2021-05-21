I’ve lost a few now: Karan Wahi on his Mama’s demise

Karan Wahi took to Instagram to mourn his mama Lalit Dhar’s death due to Covid-19. In the note, the actor called his mama a good man and wrote that ‘he passed away after a really long fight.’

On Instagram, along with a photo of his late mama and he wrote, “My Maama was a Good Man I guess they need more like him up there… He passed away after a really long fight with whats happening around Just wanna say thank you to everyone who helped me and the family in these times by getting us the best that we could do for him Please keep him in ur prayers I feel clueless and helpless with what’s happening around so I urge people to take this very seriously Don’t wait for this to hit ur HOME. I have lost a few now These Times will come and go People wont @lalit.dhar #willmissyou (sic).”

Karan’s friends from the industry, offer their condolences over the comments section of the post.

Earlier, this month, Karan informed his uncle, Sanjay Wahi’s demise, via Instagram. He mentioned that his uncle always wanted to be an actor but couldn’t since his family didn’t approve.