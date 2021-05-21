Jammu and Kashmir L-G directs for setting up Covid care centre in every panchayat

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha has instructed district authorities to assure a five-bed Covid care centre in every panchayat of the Union Territory, to increase the health infrastructure in rural areas amid the Covid second wave.

Rs 1 lakh from the district Capex budget has also been approved for the making of facilities in schools, community halls and panchayat ghars in discussion with the nearest health centre and panchayat representatives.

“Each centre to have one oxygen-supported bed for immediate patient care. Rs 1 lakh approved from district capex budget for creation of facilities in school, community hall or panchayat ghar in consultation with nearest health centre and panchayat representatives,” Sinha mentioned in his tweets