On World Bee Day Angelina Jolie stay as a queen bee

Angelina Jolie should presumably expect a call from Jerry Seinfeld regarding a role in Bee Movie 2 shortly.

The actress was photographed standing covered in bees for a National Geographic portrait released for World Bee Day on Thursday, per Page Six. National Geographic said the goal was to draw attention to the “urgent need to protect bees,” and Jolie was previously named the “godmother” of the UNESCO program Women for Bees, which “aims to contribute to raising awareness of the importance of all bee species as pollinators.”

Photographer Dan Winters said in an Instagram description that for the portrait, Jolie “stood perfectly still, covered in bees for 18 minutes without a sting,” and the actress explained to National Geographic that she had to wipe herself with pheromone and “couldn’t shower for three days before” the shoot because “if you have all these different scents, shampoos and perfumes and things, the bee doesn’t know what you are.”

She also evidently had to “put a few things” in her nose and ears as to not “give them as many holes to climb in,” though she says she still had a bit of a problem with “one that got under my dress” and “stayed there the entire time.” Despite how incredibly uncomfortable that all might sound, Jolie said it “felt lovely to be connected to these beautiful creatures.”