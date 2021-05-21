Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices has ended higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex mounted 975 points or 1.97% settled at 50,540. NSE Nifty surged 269 points or 1.81% to close at 15,175.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 1,959 shares ended higher while 1,161 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra and UPL . The top losers in the market were Power, Grid, Indian Oil, Eicher Motors and Dr Reddy’s Labs