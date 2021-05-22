Complete road repairs before monsoon: Minister Mohammad Riyaz

On Friday, in a video conference addressing officials of the Public Works Department, Public Works, and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas directed the officials to carry out repair works of roads before the onset of monsoon and also asked them to give focus on roads damaged by rain. The meeting was attended by 70 officers ranging from Chief Engineer to Executive Engineer.

Precaution should be taken to prevent the recurrence of damage in stretches that get damaged regularly. The Minister asked to submit a report on such roads.

The officials were asked to accelerate land acquisition for the development of the Palakkad-Mannarkkad stretch of the National Highway (NH) and to rebuild the road corridor damaged in the recent sea erosion at Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram district and take up the works of Thalassery Pookom-Madappedika road.

The minister reminded the officials that corruption would not be tolerated in the department. Pointing out that most of the officials were hard-working, he said the employees could work with confidence. The officials also reviewed the steps taken in connection with the damage caused to roads due to floods in 2018-19.