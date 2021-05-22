Gulf country announces new entry rules; restricts entry to country

Manama: A gulf country has issued new entry rules. Bahrain has announced the new entry rules. The country has restricted the entry into the country. The new rules will come into effect from Sunday, May 23.

As per the new rules, the entry to Bahrain will be restricted for Bahrainis, GCC nationals and holders of residence visas from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. The Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) has announced this.

All the passengers arriving from the above countries will have to be quarantined for 10 days. They must also submit a certificate confirming the result of a negative PCR test containing a QR code, no more than 48 hours before their arrival. Also the passengers must must conduct a PCR test upon arrival, and there will be a second PCR test for arrivals who plan to stay in Bahrain for a period of more than 5 days, and a third PCR test 10 days after the date of arrival.