‘It’s a boy!’ Singer Shreya Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya welcome their first child

Mumbai: Singer Shreya Ghoshal as she has given birth to a baby boy on Saturday (May 22). The ‘Ghoomar’ singer through social media shared the good news with her fans. Shreya and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya are on cloud nine after welcoming a little bundle of joy into their lives.

The singer thanked the fans for bestowing blessings for their newborn baby boy. She said that her family is ‘overjoyed’ after the arrival of a new member.

“God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. Shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy,” Shreya said in an Instagram post.

Fans have overwhelmed the comments section with their messages and wishes.

Numerous celebs dropped comments on the post. Singer Neeti Mohan, who is also pregnant with her first child, commented, “Many many congratulations. This is such wonderful news. Hope you and the baby are doing well. Lots of love and congratulations from the Mohan & Pandya family.”

Shreya had declared her pregnancy on March 4 by sharing a cute baby bump photo on social media. She wrote, “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.”

Shreya Ghoshal was married to her childhood friend Shiladitya on February 5, 2015.