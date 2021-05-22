Taiwan says China is spreading pretend information throughout Covid spike

Taipei: On Saturday, a Taiwanese official blamed China for spreading fake news about the COVID-19 status on the island, stating this was why the government was announcing and opposing cases of false information that has been reporting online.

Taiwan is dealing with a wave of domestic infections, after months of putting the pandemic under control, and the entire island is under a heightened state of alarm with people asked to stay at home and several venues shut.

Taiwan has repeatedly suggested that China, which claims the democratically governed island as its own, is trying to use “cognitive warfare” to try and weaken trust in the government and its reply to the pandemic.

Conversing to reporters, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen said they had “clearly felt” the threat portrayed by Chinese publication and misinformation against Taiwan.

“The reason we are continuing to explain the contents of the fake information to everyone is to call attention to it. We must immediately intercept this, and not let cognitive warfare affect Taiwan’s society,” he added.

He said Chen listed examples of what was fake news reporting online, including that Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen had been infected and it was being covered up.

“I want to say to everyone that this is really vile fake news,” he said.

Tsai tested negative this week after a worker at her residence was confirmed to be infected.

It was reported to Reuters by a security official watching Chinese activity in Taiwan that this week the Taipei government considered Beijing was involved in cognitive warfare to “create chaos” and undermine public trust in how the pandemic is being handled.

In a statement to Reuters on Thursday, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said Taiwan’s allegations were “imaginary,” and that the government was trying to draw attention away from real problems.

It added that Taiwan should “stop playing political games, and take practical measures to control the pandemic as soon as possible.”

According to Taiwan, this weekend is critical to breaking the chain of transmission and has advised people to stay at home.

The health ministry brought out its social media dog mascot, a shiba inu called Zongchai, to recommend songs about being alone people could sing at home to keep themselves occupied, like Taiwanese rocker Wu Bai’s hit Lonely Tree, Lonely Bird.

“At the weekend, don’t go out unless absolutely necessary,” the ministry said, showing Zongchai wearing glasses in front of a microphone.