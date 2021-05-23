All options to return to UAE closed; expatriates worried

Dubai: The new decision is a setback to the hopes of Indian expatriates to enter the UAE. Armenia’s revocation of charter passenger flights from India and delays in issuing visas to Indians is a setback to the hopes of Indian expatriates returning to the UAE.

Bahrain's new decision will come into effect today, saddening expats who want to return from India. The decision not to admit those without a resident visa to Bahrain will take effect from today. Bahrain was the only place where people from 20 countries, including India, were required to stay in quarantine for 14 days before entering Saudi Arabia. The new decision not to allow those without a resident visa in Bahrain is now a setback for Indian expats.

The decision will make it difficult not only for Saudi expatriates to travel to other Gulf countries but also for those based in Bahrain. Until now, those going to Saudi Arabia have to enter Saudi Arabia after obtaining a Bahrain visit visa and staying there for 14 days. That road is now closed. Bahrain has decided not to issue visit visas to foreigners who do not currently have a work visa or any other form of a resident visa.

Those who were about to return home for a short holiday from the UAE were in trouble. Those whose visas expire were also in trouble. After more than 6 months in the country, it is difficult to go back. With the extension of the travel ban, the crisis has flared up again. Those who need to get to work quickly are the ones who face the most difficulties. There is a concern that re-entry into employment may be delayed due to compliance with the quarantine requirements of the respective countries, even if they can go after the deregulation.