Covid-19 second wave: India loses doctors so far: IMA

New Delhi: On Sunday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) told that at least 420 doctors across the country have died of the Covid-19 infection at the time of the second wave of the pandemic. Almost one-fourth of these deaths are reported from Delhi, it added.

Those who have passed away due to the Covid virus includes some great doctors like the former health minister and physician AK Walia, the famous cardiologist and former head of IMA Dr KK Agarwal and gastroenterologist Dr RK Himthani.

As per the IMA registry, as Delhi-NCR estimated 100 deaths of doctors, Bihar reported 96 and Uttar Pradesh 41. Through the first wave of Covid, 747 doctors lost their lives.

A registry is maintained by the IMA after the Centre announced it had no data on the number of doctors who died in the line of duty during the first wave

“1076 as on 19.05.2021. That is the number of Indian doctors who have sacrificed their lives so far in the fight against Covid…,” said Dr Rajan Sharma, former head of the IMA.