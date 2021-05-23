Covid-19 Updates: Karnataka logs 31,183 fresh cases

Karnataka: According to the Health Department, on Saturday, the state Karnataka reported 31,183 fresh Covid-19 cases and 451 deaths. With these, the total tally of the infection rise to 23,98,925 and the fatalities to 24,648. There are 4,83,204 active cases. The total number of recoveries stood at 18,91,042 with a recovery of 61,766 in the last 24 hours.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 8,214 infections and 200 fatalities, which is the highest in the State. The city has so far reported 11,12,058 infections and 10,856 deaths. There were 2,61,115 active cases. Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya, Raichur, and Udupi were among the districts with over 500 cases.

On Saturday, 1,28,761 tests were done, including 1,11,235 using RT-PCR and other methods.