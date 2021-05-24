‘Flawless’ purple-pink diamond fetches record $37.7 million at auction

Named after the Japanese word for cherry blossom flowering trees, a pink diamond of the same colour has sold at auction for a record price.

On Sunday, “The Sakura Diamond,” a 15.81-carat fancy vivid purple-pink diamond ring set a world auction record price for a diamond with this rare colour combination, fetching $226 million Hong Kong dollars ($37.7 million).

The call opened at $HK170 million and rose to the final hammer price of $HK226.275 million, plus commission.

The ring was sold by Christie’s Hong Kong and was bought by a telephone bidder.

‘Sakura’ is the Japanese word for cherry blossoms that bloom for a very short period at the beginning of spring.

As it was the largest and most expensive, it wasn’t the only pink diamond sold at the high-end auction.

‘Sweet Heart’ diamond, shaped like a love heart, also sold for a far more modest price of $HK50 million ($8.3 million).

“The Spirit of the Rose”, holds the previous price record for a purple-pink diamond. The 14.83-carat stone sold at auction for more than $33.6 million at Sotheby’s Geneva in November 2020.