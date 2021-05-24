Gulf country to extend visas of stranded expats

Riyadh: A gulf country has decided to extend the visas and residency permits of expats stranded abraod due to travel restrcitions. Saudi Arabia is planning to extned the visas and residency permits of expats stranded outside the country. The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia has announced this decision.

The new decision will be pallied to visit visas too. Thus the visas and residency permits will be extended automatically without fees until June 2, 2021. The extension will be done automatically in cooperation with the National Information Centre without the need to visit its departments.

Saudi Arabia has banned international flights from 20 countries . The list of countries from which entry is banned include the UAE, India and Pakistan.