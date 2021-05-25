I saw her life being crushed: Arunraja Kamaraj on losing his wife to Covid

On Monday, Tamil screenwriter-director Arunraja Kamaraj took to his social media handle and penned a heartfelt appeal to the public, to pay maximum care and attention against the deadly virus.

Arunraja recently lost his wife Sindhuja, to Covid-19 related complications. They both were in treatment for Covid -19 at a private hospital in Chennai. On May 16, his wife lost her battle against the virus. Arunraja attended his wife’s funeral wearing a PPE kit. Sivakarthikeyan and Udhayanidhi Stalin were there to support their friend during Sindhuja’s last rites.

On Facebook, Arunraja shares how he felt during those last moments with his wife. He also spoke about the need to be united in the fight against Covid-19.

He wrote in Tamil, which can be loosely translated to “I saw with my own eyes the life of my wife being crushed and thrown out (of her). And the virus is still out there, claiming many more lives. The virus doesn’t understand love, poverty, and our likes or dislikes. For the virus, we are all the same. If we do some self-introspection, we may learn to fight against our common enemy, the virus, together and move towards ending this war. If we still can’t unite in our spirit, understand that no man is an island, the virus will win again. We can only take back our dreams, goals, and aspirations when we work together in stopping the spread of this virus. Negligence is our first enemy. The negligence of a few will affect even those who are handling the situation very carefully. We have a lifetime to fight our visible enemies. Before that, we should uproot the invisible enemy that we are fighting now once and for all.”

Arunraja Kamaraj ended his note thanking the healthcare staff and frontline workers.

The Tamil film industry took to social media to offer condolences to Sindhuja’s family and to express their support for Arunraja during these tough times.

On the work front, Arunraja Kamaraj was working on the remake of Article 15 starring Udayanithi. Arunraja made his acting debut in Raja Rani.