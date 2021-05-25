State capital reported 1,057 new Covid-19 cases, 48 fatalities

On Monday, Maharashtra capital Mumbai recorded 1,057 cases, pushing the total tally to 6,98,867 and 48 fatalities, taking the toll to 14,671.

The number of recoveries has continued to outnumber the daily new cases at 1312, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,53,998. The recovery rate of the city is 93 percent.

Currently, there are 28,086 active cases.

A total of 21,947 tests were conducted on May 24.

On Sunday, the city had reported 1,431 new coronavirus cases 49, Covid related deaths, and 1,470 recoveries.