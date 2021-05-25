DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

UAE issues new Covid-19 rules

May 25, 2021, 12:25 pm IST

Dubai: New Covid-19 rules for schools were announced in UAE. The Ministry of Education (MoE) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA)  has announced the new saefty rules for schools in the country. The authorities had announced the new safety protocols for for Grade 12 examinations to be held in June 2021.

As per the new safety protocols, all Grade 12 students, teachers, administrators and support staff, including cleaning and catering staff, and security guards, must  present a negative PCR test result on Tuesday (June 8, 2021) and Sunday (June 13) – provided that the test results duration do not exceed four days. All people escorting students must remain  in their vehicles.

Only students of determination are exempted from this rule. But they  will also be required to undergo a PCR test and adhere to all precautionary measures.

