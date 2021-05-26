Union government released list of states with highest vaccine wastage

New Delhi: The union government has released the list of states with highest vaccine wastage. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has released the list. The Ministry had conducted a a review meeting via video conferencing with administrators from States and Union Territories (UTs) on Covid-19 vaccination drive on Tuesday.

As per the data released by the Ministry, the vaccine wastage is very high in some states. Jharkhand is in the top of the list with 37.3% wastage. The state is followed by Chhattisgarh (30.2%), Tamil Nadu (15.5%), Jammu and Kashmir (10.8%) and Madhya Pradesh (10.7%). These States have been reporting much higher wastage than the national average of 6.3%.