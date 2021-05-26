All vaccinated people will die within two years? Here is the truth..

Another WhatsApp message, which has gone viral across the country, claims that Nobel Prize Winner Luc Montagnier has confirmed that “there is no chance of survival for people who have received any form of the vaccine.” The message has gone viral and many people are forwarding it spreading panic and anxiety among people.

The message attributed to Nobel Prize Winner Luc Montagnier and claimed, “All Vaccinated people will die within 2 years: Nobel Prize Winner Luc Montagnier has confirmed that there is no chance of survival for people who have received any form of the vaccine. In the shocking interview, the world’s top virologist stated blankly: there is no hope, and no possible treatment for those who have been vaccinated already. We must be prepared to incinerate the bodies. The scientific genius backed claims of other pre eminent virologists after studying the constituents of the vaccine. They will all die from antibody dependent enhancement. Nothing more can be said,” says the message. It’s an enormous mistake, isn’t it? A scientific error as well as a medical error. It is an unacceptable mistake,” Montagnier said in an interview translated and published by the RAIR Foundation USA yesterday. “The history books will show that, because it is the vaccination that is creating the variants. Many epidemiologists know it and are “silent” about the problem known as “antibody-dependent enhancement,” Montagnier said,”.

However, PIB Fact Check has confirmed this message to be fake. “An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on COVID19 vaccines is circulating on social media. The claim in the image is FAKE. COVID19 Vaccine is completely safe. Do not forward this image,” the official Message from PIB site read.