Ministry of Home Affairs announces its decision on Covid-19 guidelines

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced its decision on Covid-19 guidelines imposed in the country. The MHA has instructed all state governments and union territories to continue the ongoing Covid-19 guidelines till June 30.

.”I would like to highlight that in spite of the declining trend, the number of active cases presently is still very high. It is, therefore, important that containment measures may continue to be implemented strictly. Any relaxation by states and UTs, may be considered at an appropriate time, in a graded manner, after assessing the local situation, requirements and resources”, said an order issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla .

As per the ongoing guidelines, all states must take necessary action to ensure sufficient oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds, ventilators, ambulances including creation of makeshift hospitals, oxygen, as needed, besides sufficient quarantine facilities.