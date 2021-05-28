“Shown nude pictures of women” ; Bill Gates’ manager accused of workplace misconduct

The manager of the majority of billionaire Bill Gates’s huge fortune, Michael Larson, has been accused of workplace misconduct. According to a thorough probe by New York Times, Larson, who operates Cascade Investments, had devised a “culture of fear” in his workplace where employee exploitations had happened.

A report from Business Today said that Larson purportedly showed nude photos of women to co-workers, judged female workers by their attractiveness, made sexually improper remarks on many occasions, made racist comments, and tyrannized others. Moreover, reports say that Larson was also frightened to damage the stock price of a company a female employee said she was joining after leaving Cascade.

Larson’s company operates the fortune of Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French. Larson funded Gates’ money in hotels, stocks, bonds, farmland, and even a bowling alley. This let Gates’ fortune rise from less than 10 billion dollars to around 130 billion dollars .6 people, including 4 Cascade workers, had complained to Gates about Larson’s attitude. According to the New York Times report, many grumbled about the same to Melinda too. Larson’s representative, replying to this, said, “During his tenure, Mr. Larson has managed over 380 people, and there have been fewer than five complaints related to him in total. Any complaint was investigated and treated seriously and fully examined, and none merited Mr. Larson’s dismissal.”

Meanwhile, Gates’ spokesperson said, “BMGI takes all complaints seriously and seeks to address them effectively to guarantee a safe and respectful workplace. BMGI does not tolerate inappropriate behavior,” continuing that “any issue raised over the company’s history has been taken seriously and fixed appropriately.”Melinda’s spokesperson said, “Melinda unequivocally condemns disrespectful and inappropriate conduct in the workplace. She was unaware of most of these allegations given her lack of ownership of and control over BMGI.”Larson also said, “Calling BMGI a toxic work environment is unfair to the 160 professionals who make up our team and our culture.”