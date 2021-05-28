“Couple was caught indulging in PDA on flight”; Says they were given “blanket” to cover up

An event in mid-air created turmoil as a couple was detected indulging in some public display of affection (PDA) aboard an Airblue flight in Pakistan. The incident created quite a noise on the private Pakistani flight as well on social media when the news spread. According to a report in the Express Tribune, the event more heightened when one passenger complained with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) about the issue.

The episode occurred on PA-200, a Karachi-Islamabad airline on May 20. After the news of the incident went viral, people used their social media to share amusing memes about the incident. Speaking to the reporters, some passengers said the couple was seated in the fourth series of the flight and first started kissing each other after which a passenger fussed about them. The air hostess of the flight asked the couple to stop but reports said they did not pay attention to the air hostess, after which the former given them a blanket to wrap them up.

Passengers also said that the couple remained stubborn about their PDA and reacted to those who objected against them. A passenger, an advocate named Bilal Farooq Alvi complained to CAA against the airlines, where he blamed them for not taking claim against the couple. Alvi also posted a video of the event where he spoke about the incident in detail and how the airline did not prevent them and rather gave them a blanket to continue their public display of love “under wraps”.The CAA is now investigating the problem.