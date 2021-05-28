“White Fungus causes holes in intestine” ; First case reported in India

New Delhi; For the first time, a case of holes in the small intestine and large intestine of a patient because of white fungus disease has been recorded in Delhi. The case has been discovered in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and according to the hospital, this is the initial case in the world. The 49-year-old woman was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on May 13 after she began suffering abdominal ache and vomiting.

The woman was suffering from cancer and she had endured chemotherapy a few days a week ago. When the woman underwent a CT scan at the hospital, the doctors discovered holes in the intestines. Dr (Prof) Amit Arora of the Gastroenterology and Pancreaticobiliary Sciences Department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, “After four hours of surgery, the holes in the woman’s food pipe, small intestine, and large intestine were closed.” The operation also helped in preventing the leakage of the fluid inside the woman’s body.

Dr. Arora said that after the use of steroids, some cases of black fungus penetrating the intestines have been reported lately. But this is the initial case in the world in which white fungus has created holes in the food pipe, small intestine, and large intestine of the patient.