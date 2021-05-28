Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate arrested from Hyderabad, drug case: NCB

On May 28, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad in its continuing inquiry into Bollywood-drugs nexus associated with the actor’s death.

“The alleged role of Pithani in the drug case, that emerged post the actor’s death, came to light during the NCB’s investigation and hence he was arrested,” quoted an official as saying.

Pithani was Rajput’s friend and was also staying with the late actor at his Bandra residence in suburban Mumbai. On June 14 last year, it was he who reportedly found the actor’s body hanging from the ceiling fan.

A team of the NCB, led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, had begun a search for Pithani who was traced in Hyderabad.

Last year, various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor were being investigated by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The NCB said it is studying “the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood” in this case. NCB had filed a charge sheet on March 5, which named 33 accused, including the late actor’s girlfriend at the time of his death, Rhea Chakraborty. This charge sheet contained statements of 200 witnesses and was complied after 6 months of investigation.