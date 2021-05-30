7 feared dead as plane crashes into lake

New York: In a tragic incident, at least 7 people were feared dead as a small plane that they were travelling crashed into a lake. The plane crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna in USA. There were 7 people in the Cessna C501 jet.

The deceased were identified as Brandon Hannah, Gwen S. Lara, William J. Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters. All of them residents of Brentwood, Tennessee. The plane was travelling to Palm Beach International Airport from Smyrna Rutherford County Airport.