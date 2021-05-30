Know more about Zoya Aggarwal, Air India’s pilot who commanded world’s longest air route

Mumbai: A social media post shared by Humans of Bombay, depicting the life story of Zoya Aggarwal, the woman pilot of Air India who commanded world’s longest air route has gone viral. Zoya Aggarwal, made history on January 9 by flying an AI176 flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru, the world’s longest air route.

“In the 90s, growing up as a girl in a lower middle class family meant that you weren’t allowed to dream beyond your means. Still, I’d go to the terrace, look at the aeroplanes in the sky and wonder, ‘Maybe if I was flying one of those planes, I could touch the stars.’ At the age of 8, I knew I wanted to become a pilot”, Aggarwal wrote on Facebook.

In the Facebook post, Aggarwal has wrote about how she achieved his dream of becoming a pilot. The motivating post was shared on May 22. The post has till now garnered around 10,000 reactions and 500 shares.

Read Full Facebook Post: