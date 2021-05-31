Asian Boxing Championships: Indian women boxers bag 10 medals

Dubai: In boxing, India’s Pooja Rani secured gold medal in the 75 kg Women’s category at Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai. Defending champion Pooja Rani won the gold medal by defeating Mavluda Movlonova of Uzbekistan by 5-0. This is the first gold medal for India in the championship. Pooja Rani had also won the gold medal in the previous edition in 2019 but that was in the 81 kg category.

Meanwhile, India’s six-time world champion Mary Kom lost to Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in the finals of the 51 kg category. Another Indian woman boxer Lalbuatsaihi also settled for silver medal after losing a women’s 64 kg final against Kazakhstan’s Milana Safronova. Anupama also bagged a silver medal after losing to Kazakhstan’s Lazzat Kungeibayeva in the Women’s Heavy 81 kg final.