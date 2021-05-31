Relatives throw Covid victim’s body into river, booked after video goes viral

The relatives of a person who died of Covid-19 were booked in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh after they were caught in a video dumping his body into a river in broad daylight on May 28. Two persons had been arrested in the case on charges of violation of COVID-19 protocol, said Additional SP Balrampur Arvind Misra.

In the viral video, shot by passers by in a car, shows two men with the body in pouring rain. The men, one of them in a PPE suit, are seen lifting the body on to the edge of the bridge over River Rapti in the 45-second clip.

V.B. Singh, CMO, Balrampur said, “Prem Nath Mishra was hospitalised on May 25 after he contracted COVID-19 and succumbed to the disease on May 28. The body was handed over to family members as per the COVID-19 protocol. Prima facie, according to the video, it seems that the body was thrown into the river by his relatives.” Singh said in a video tweeted by Balrampur Police.

The government action comes on the heels of the Uttar Pradesh government trying to fend off criticism over bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims found floating in the Ganga in several districts. Ever since bodies were seen floating in the Ganga, the police have set up pickets and patrolling by boats to prevent such disposals and even offered people a support sum of Rs 5,000 for cremation if they cannot afford it.