She never wanted to be queen: Britney Spears pays tribute to Princess Diana

Britney Spears recently took to her Instagram handle to express her love and admiration for the late Princess Diana.

On Friday, along with a picture of the Princess of Wales, Spears wrote, “She never wanted to be the queen … she wanted to be the heart ?????? of the people !!!!!!!! She was more than class ? … she was sheer genius down to the way she spoke to the way she mothered her children ?????. The essence of being completely oblivious to her own power !!!! 750 MILLION people watched her get married on TV ? !!!! She will always be remembered as one of the most remarkable women to date ??? !!!!! ?: #LynneSladsky #AnwarHussein.“

The singer’s tribute comes amid the Martin Bashir interview controversy allegations suggest that Princess Diana gave the BBC’s Panorama interview to Martin Bashir under questionable circumstances. Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, after succumbing to injuries caused by a car crash.