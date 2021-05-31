US plane crash: Tarzan actor Joe Lara and his wife along with 7 persons on board, presumed dead

Washington: Tarzan actor Joe Lara and his diet guru wife, and all seven passengers aboard a plane, are presumed dead after it crashed in a lake near the US city of Nashville, authorities reported.

Rutherford County Fire & Rescue (RCFR) said on Facebook that on Saturday, the small business jet hit at around 11:00 am local time shortly after taking off from the Smyrna, Tennessee airport for Palm Beach, Florida.

About 12 miles (19 kilometres) south of Nashville, the plane went down into Percy Priest Lake.

CNN reported that the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed seven people had been aboard the plane.

RCFR incident commander Captain Joshua Sanders told a press conference, by Saturday night, services had switched from search and rescue to recovery efforts.

“We are no longer in an attempt to (look) for live victims at this point so we’re now recovering as much as we can from the crash site,” he said.

RCFR said on Facebook, on Sunday afternoon, that restoration operations had found “several components of the aircraft as well as human remains” in a wreck field about half a mile wide.

Until dark operations would continue and continue Monday morning, RCFR wrote.

In the 1989 television movie, Lara played Tarzan, “Tarzan in Manhattan.” He later starred in the television series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures,” which ran from 1996-1997.

In 2018 he married Gwen Shamblin Lara, who was the leader of a Christian weight-loss group called Weigh Down Ministries. She established the group in 1986, and then in 1999 founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood, Tennessee.

According to a statement posted on the church’s website, she is survived by two children from a previous marriage.