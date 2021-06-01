Covid-19: Antibody cocktail therapy begins at Delhi’s Ganga Ram hospital

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital began giving monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy, which is held to prevent high-risk patients from advancing to severe infection.

In this therapy, a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies — laboratory-made proteins that mimic the body’s immune cells — called casirivimab and imdevimab marketed by Roche. The monoclonal antibodies connect themselves to the spike protein of the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 and prevents the entry of the virus into the human cell.

The therapy is given to those who are at high risk of developing a serious infection before the disease progresses from a mild or moderate group without the need for oxygen support. People who are immunocompromised due to cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, or kidney disease, chronic liver disease, chronic lung disease, or cancer, HIV, or organ transplantation are considered to be at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19.

The therapy is approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization of India for all those who have tested positive for a viral infection, those with mild to moderate disease (not oxygen support), those 12 years of age and over, and weighing at least 40 kg. Therapy was approved in early May at a time when Covid-19 cases were on the rise across the country. In November last year, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the use of therapy.

The monoclonal antibodies are administered either intravenously or through a subcutaneous (under the skin) injection. After administering the injection, the person is kept under observation for four to five hours before being sent home.

Ajoy Sehgal, public relations officer, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, “We have started offering the therapy from today; the patients who come to the hospital for Covid-19 treatment will be offered the option if they fit the criteria. If they agree, they will be given the injection.”

The chairman (board of management), Dr. DS Rana, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, “As per the claims of the company, we hope that the therapy will be a major factor in fight against Covid-19 to prevent disease from progressing to further severity.”