Covid-19 survivor ends life over the fear of Mucormycosis

Gujarat: A man from Ahmedabad who had recovered from Covid-19 allegedly committed suicide out of fear of contracting the mucormycosis infection.

The 80-year-old victim was survived with his wife at the Aman Apartments in the Paldi area of the city. He took his life by consuming pesticide on the terrace of his apartment on Thursday soon after he developed mouth sores, one of the symptoms of black fungus infections. He died at a private hospital while undergoing treatment on Saturday. The victim also left behind a suicide note.

According to the police, the man was not diagnosed with mucormycosis but in his suicide note, he mentioned the reason behind his extreme step and expressed fear that he may suffer due to mucormycosis as he had just recovered from Covid-19 and also had diabetes.

Paldi police station’s inspector, J M Solanki said, ”The man was scared as he learned that the black fungus mostly targets those who had contracted coronavirus and people having diabetes. He also mentioned (in the suicide note) that the treatment may not yield any result and he would suffer due to that infection in the future.”

Solanki further said, ”Since he had developed some mouth sores, he was under the notion that he had contracted mucormycosis and may not recover from it. He went to the terrace of his apartment on Thursday and consumed a pesticide to end his life”. The police have registered an accidental death report and are conducting further probes into the incident, he added.