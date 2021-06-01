International Cricket Council announces its decision on ‘Men’s ODI World Cup’

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced its decision on the ‘Men’s ODI World Cup’. The Board Meeting of ICC has announced the schedule of cricket events to be held from 2024 to 2031.

ICC has decided to re-introduce the ‘Champions Trophy’. The Champions Trophy will be held in 2025 and 2029. As per the new schedule, the ODI World Cup will have two groups of seven teams each. The top three teams will enter the Super Six. It is followed by semi-finals and finals. At present, only 10 teams are qualified to play the World Cup.

ICC has decided to expand the men’s Cricket World Cup and men’s T20 World Cup. ICC has also decided to re-introduce the men’s Champions Trophy.

“The men’s Cricket World Cup will become a 14 team, 54-match event in 2027 and 2031, whilst the men’s T20 World Cup will be expanded to a 20 team, 55-match event in 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030. An eight-team Champions Trophy will be hosted in 2025 and 2029. ICC World Test Championship Finals will be hosted in 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031. The ICC Women’s event schedule has already been confirmed with the expansion of both the Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup forming part of the ICC’s long-term commitment to growing the women’s game,” the statement issued by ICC stated.