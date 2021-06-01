Union government issues show-cause notice to former Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay

Kolkata: The union government has on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay . The union government issued the notice to him for skipping the review meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess the damages caused by Cyclone Yass. The union government has asked him to give the reasons for skipping the meeting.

“A show-cause notice has been issued to former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay under Disaster Management Act 2005 asking him to write within 3 days,” news agency ANI reported.

Earlier, the union government had recalled him. The union government on Friday had asked Alapan Bandyopadhyay to report at the Department of Personnel and Training at 10 am on May 31. His tenure as the West Bengal Chief Secretary was extended for three months in May last week. “I am directed to inform that the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the placement of the service of Sri Alapan Bandyopadhyay, IAS (WB:1987) with the government of India, as per provisions of Rule 6(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadres) Rules, 1954, with immediate effect.” read a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, from the Under Secretary of the Government of India issued on May 28.

Also Read: ‘Ego prevailed over public service’: Governor hit out at Chief Minister

But Alapan Bandyopadhyay has resigned from the post of Chief Secretary. He was appointed as the Chief Advisor to the state government by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee had written to PM Modi that she would not accept Bandyopadhyay’s transfer to Delhi at a time he was handling the state’s Covid crisis.

“This is vendetta. I have never seen such a heartless Prime Minister. Just because they want to attack the Chief Minister, they attack the Chief Secretary. You have added insult to injury. There is no consultation. Why? Because you lost? Because you don’t like Mamata Banerjee. The Centre may not be aware that he has superannuated and his services are not available for the Centre. I have decided we need his service for the Covid pandemic. For Covid and for Cyclone Yaas, he must continue his service to the poor, the state, the country, the affected people…” the Chief Minister said in the letter to Prime Minister.