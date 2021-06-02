Teen spends 6 years digging cave to live in after a fight with parents

Spain: A teenager has spent six years digging a hole in the garden which he has turned into a home after having a fight with his parents.

Andres Canto, 20, from La Romana, Alicante, Spain, first began his project after arguing with his parents over an outfit in 2015 when he was 14. Six years later, Canto has managed to create the ultimate man cave, complete with its own sitting room and bedroom.

Canto, now 20, is happy with what he achieved. However, he can’t really understand what made him dig up his garden for six years.

Talking about the same, Canto said: “My parents wanted me to change clothes to go to the village, but I wanted to wear the tracksuit that I liked to wear at home so I could mess around in the village. They told me I could not go out dressed like this and I said: No worries, I can entertain myself, and I went to the back of the property and started to dig a hole.”

Canto said he used to work in the cave every day after school and in his free time. The process speeds up when friend Andreu gave him a pneumatic drill and they together eventually created a 3m (9.8ft) deep cave, which they spent up to 14 hours a week digging.

Now Canto plans to extend the site. The cave already features a heating system, WiFi courtesy of his mobile phone, and a music system.

Canto estimates that the project cost him no more than €50 (£43). Removing the dirt was mainly done by hand with buckets to carry the soil from the hole. Later studied other excavation techniques, from where he came up with the idea of using a pulley system.

Canto went viral on social media after some of his cave videos received lakhs of views. The Civil Guard and its environmental protection department visited him to ensure the den was legal, with Canto saying: “As I am the first person in Spain doing something like this when the Civil Guard arrived there was not a specific report for that, it was not a basement, neither was it a storehouse, it was only a well-built underground hut.”

Canto’s parents are fine with their son’s underground retreat.