Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State reports 16,387 fresh infections

Karnataka: According to the health department, Karnataka reported 16,387 new Covid-19 cases and 463 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 26,35,122 and toll to 30,017. The positivity rate for the day stood at 11.22 percent and the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.82 percent.

Continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, the day reported 21,199 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 23,12,060.

The total number of active cases in the state is 2,93,024.

Of the new cases, 4,095 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 8,620 discharges and 307 deaths.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,70,742, followed by Mysuru 1,45,655 and Tumakuru 1,05,016.

In the number of discharges, Bengaluru Urban has recorded 10,17,942, followed by Mysuru 1,28,757 and Tumakuru 92,428.

A total of over 2,99,99,107 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,45,923 were tested on Wednesday alone.