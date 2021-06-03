Kerala ‘Cartoonman’: Cartoonist Ibrahim Badusha dies of Covid-19

Kochi: On Wednesday, Ibrahim Badusha, who drew cartoons for various causes, from road safety to awareness on Covid safety and child abuse to dangers of plastic, died due to post-COVID complications. He was 37.

He was known as ‘Cartoonman’, which was a name he carried on his Facebook profile.

Even though he was tested negative for COVID, Badusha was admitted at Aluva taluk hospital, after he felt uneasiness, where he breathed his last.

Badusha is a native of Thottumugam, near Aluva, and was former vice chairman of the Kerala Cartoon Academy and Kerala Co-ordinator of the Cartoon Club of Kerala.

He had set a record by taking over the ‘Longest Live Caricature Drawing Show’. Hundreds of students have been trained in cartoons while conducting various cartoon exhibitions in different parts of the country. The Kerala Cartoon Academy expressed its condolences on his death.

He is survived by his wife Faseena and children Fanan, Aishya, and Aman.