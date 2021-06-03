Male teachers wear skirts to schools to bust Gender Stereotypes

Spain: Male teachers across Spain are now wearing skirts to classes as a form of protest to fight stereotypical gender norms and promote tolerance in the country after a boy was expelled from school last year for wearing a skirt.

The ‘Clothes Have No Gender’ movement has grown every day since October 27, 2020. It started after a student named Mikel Gomez was expelled from a school in Bilbao for wearing a skirt. He was also referred to psychologists for his choice of clothing. Following the incident, Mikel had shared a video on TikTok and explained that he was showing support for feminism and diversity.

Manuel Ortega and Borja Velazquez are the latest teachers to ditch their trousers for the “female attire” after one of their students was mocked for wearing an anime t-shirt at school in Valladolid. Since the beginning of May, the two teachers have been wearing skirts to class.

The two teachers told a Spanish publication that their decision to wear the skirts was not to gain attention on social media but to increase tolerance and respect. Ortega made the point clear in one of his recent tweets: “A school that educates with respect, diversity, co-education, and tolerance. Dress how you want! We join the campaign #clotheshavenogender.”

The campaign has only made students more comfortable with their choices when it comes to clothing. The movement by the teachers has received praise from parents and other netizens.