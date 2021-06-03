Warnings before the third wave hits us

The SBI report on Wednesday stated that the third wave could be as severe as the second wave and could last for an average duration of 98 days. However, the report stated that the number of covid-related deaths would be reduced by increasing vaccinations and improvement of health infrastructure.

The report from the State Bank of India stated that the country is prepared for the third wave of Covid.

The report also stated that the average duration of the third wave for developed countries was 98 days as against 108 days in the second wave.

In the third wave, the number of deaths in the third wave could significantly reduce to 40,000. Due to better health infrastructure and rigorous vaccination, the serious cases decline from 20 per cent to 5 per cent.

The Union Health Ministry said that the COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh deaths. The active cases were recorded below 20 lakhs for the second consecutive day. The weekly positivity rate has declined to 8.21 per cent, the case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.