COVID-19 vaccine centre opens at International Airport

A vaccination station will be functional at Terminal 1 of the Delhi Airport from June 1. Approximately 60,000 staff hired at the Airport will be ready to get vaccinated at the center. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has cooperated with Manipal Hospital to bring out the vaccination drive, said a DIAL spokesperson. The center has been fixed up at the Arrival Forecourt of Terminal 1.

The staff who will get injected include airport staff of airlines, cargo business, ground handling firms, and air traffic control, among others. Preference will be provided to those Airport staff who administer with passengers as part of their duty. The center will vaccinate staff between 10-5 pm. Staff will have to register using CoWin or Aarogya Setu. They will be given Covishield.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “Delhi Airport and its staff have been on the forefront ever since the outbreak of a pandemic. All airport staff, including that of stakeholders, worked round-the-clock to ensure the airport remains operational. They provided much-needed support to the country and the countrymen during the lockdown. We are launching the vaccination drive for these COVID warriors who are part of the airport’s ecosystem to save them from this dreaded virus. We hope this will help them in protecting themselves and their families from this pandemic.”