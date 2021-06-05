Actor Mohnish Bahl goes emotional on his mother Nutan’s birthday

On yesteryear actress, Nutan’s 85th birth anniversary on Friday (June 4), her son and actor Mohnish Bahl took to his social media handle to share a vintage picture of her, also wished a happy birthday to his mom.

On Instagram, Mohnish Bahl shared a monochrome photo of his mother and added a simple caption that read, “Happy Birthday Ma,” followed by a heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, his daughter, actor Pranutan Bahl, dropped a heart emoji. She also shared several posts, remembering her grandmother, on Instagram stories.

Fans also poured their love. One wrote, “Ethereal beauty.” Another said, “I always adore her simplicity.” A third commented, “Happy birthday…. Still she entertain us from her mind blowing movies.”

In a throwback interview, Mohnish had said that he was always a mama’s boy. The actor was quoted as saying, “My earliest memory of her is of her playing an ‘animal’ game with me. For instance, she’d say ‘bear’ and then come and give me a bear hug. Or startle me pretending to be a chipkali (lizard).”

However, talking about Nutan, she is regarded as one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema and was known for her unconventional roles in the 50s movies like Seema (1955), Sujata (1959), and Bandini (1963). She was also seen in hit films like Paying Guest, Baarish (1957), Manzil (1960), Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963), Khandan (1965), Mehrbaan, Milan (1967) and Gauri (1968).

She married naval officer Rajneesh Bahl at the age of 23 in 1959. The actress was at the peak of her career when she got married. After battling breast cancer for years, Nutan died in February 1991.

On the other hand, Mohnish debuted with Bekarar, opposite Padmini Kolhapure and co-starring Sanjay Dutt. He shot to fame with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989 and went on to feature in films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Raja Hindustani, Vaastav, among others.