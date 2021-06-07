Lioness Neela dies of covid at Anna Zoological Park Chennai

A nine-year-old lioness Neela died of Covid-19, and few other lions have tested positive for the virus at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur Chennai, Tamil Nadu. A press release from the Zoo issued on Friday said, “A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported in the Asiatic lions at Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur on June 3. Few of the lion has been found symptomatic and one of them – a nine-year-old lioness Neela succumbed to the disease on the evening of June 3.” It also read, “The zoo officials have immediately quarantined all the Asiatic lions and under the supervision of the senior vets of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary University treatments have been started.”

The lioness is said to have been asymptotic and showed some nasal discharge only the day before her death. The Vandalur zoo has been closed since the lockdown began in the state.

The lion pride was immediately attended to by the veterinary team in the zoo. In addition to this, a team of experts was also deputed by Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) to help the veterinarians in the zoo to investigate the condition of the lions.