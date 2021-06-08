Bisleri sets up 2,400 sq ft plastic collection facility in Mumbai

Mumbai: Bottled water distributor, Bisleri, has put up 2,400 square feet clean plastic segregation and collection facility in Mumbai. Bisleri Showcase Centre, is built on a plot provided by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai’s K-East ward. This is a CSR initiative of Bisleri, the plant can process 25 tons of used plastic per month.

Anjana Ghosh, Director Marketing, and Our Social Responsibility, Bisleri, said, “The Bisleri Showcase Centre is a landmark in our ‘Bottles for Change’ movement and is a major step towards educating citizens, especially our future generations, about segregation and recycling of plastic for its endless and unlimited potential.”

“Bisleri has been working passionately towards the cause of plastic management since the last four years. Our aim is to recycle more than 10,000 MT in the next few years and go beyond. We have commenced various programs across cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai,” Ghosh added.

Bisleri’s ‘Bottles for Change’ programme creates an opportunity for plastic agents to collect used but clean plastic through various stakeholders. Every day around 700 metric tons of plastic waste is generated in Mumbai alone.