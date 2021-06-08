Doctors dance to Hindi, Bangla songs to cheer up Covid-19 patients

Assam: A video of healthcare workers and a group of doctors dancing to cheer up the Covid-19 patients in a hospital in Silchar, Assam has gone viral on social media.

Medical professionals and health care workers of SM Dev Civil Hospital, Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district used dance as a tool to cheer up the patients affected with Covid-19. They were dancing with the patients and their families to the hugely popular Bangla and Hindi songs.

The video shows the medical staff wearing PPE suits clapping their hands and shaking their legs as some COVID-19 patients and their family members join them. The patients and healthcare workers were seen swaying to the song Hum Honge Kamyab. They were also seen performing Dhamail – a popular folk dance in the Barak Valley region, an ode to the relationship of Radha and Lord Krishna. For a short while, all COVID patients and their family members appeared relieved and stress-free. Everyone wore a mask as a measure of precaution, the video showed.

The team of doctors and healthcare professionals was led by Dr. Juri Sarma.

Assam has recorded over 4.34 lakh coronavirus cases since the outbreak early last year.