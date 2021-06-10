Actor Boman Irani’s mother Jerbanoo Irani passes away

New Delhi: Actor Boman Irani’s mother Jerbanoo passed away at the age of 94 on Wednesday morning. The news of her demise was confirmed by Boman through a social media post. Sharing a photo of his mother, Boman Irani penned a note as a tribute to his mother. In his post, the 61-year-old actor also recalled some memorable moments with his mother from his childhood.

On Instagram, sharing the picture Boman wrote, “Mother Irani passed away peacefully in her sleep early this morning. Jer was 94. She played the role of both mother and father to me since she was 32. What a spirit she was. Filled with funny stories that only she could tell. The longest arm that always dug deep into her pockets, even when there wasn’t much there. When she sent me to the movies, she made sure all the compound kids came with me. ‘Don’t forget the popcorn’ she would say. She loved her food and her songs and she could fact-check Wikipedia and IMDb in a flash. Sharp, sharp, sharp, till the very end.”

He further added, “She always said ‘You are not an actor for people to praise you. You are an actor only so you can make people smile. Make people happy’, she said. Last night she asked for Malai Kulfi and some mango.

She could have asked for the moon and the stars if she wished.”

The actor concluded the post by saying, “She was, and always will be…….A Star.”

Jerbanoo Irani had turned 94 in November last year. On her birthday, the actor had shared a beautiful picture of themselves and accompanied it with a touching note on social media.

On the professional front, Boman Irani has worked in several films such as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Main Hoon Na, Veer-Zaara, Don, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Heyy Babyy, Dostana, 3 Idiots, Housefull, Housefull 2, Jolly LLB, PK, Bhoothnath Returns, Housefull 3, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Sanju.