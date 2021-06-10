‘Giving cell phones to girls leads to rape’: Women’s Commission member

Lucknow: A member of the Women’s Commission stirred controversy by saying that mobile phones play a crucial role in increasing the number of rape cases and therefore girls should not be given mobile phones. Meena Kumari, a member of Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission said this during a public hearing of women-related complaints in Aligarh.

‘Girls should not be given mobile phones. Girls talk with boys on phones for hours and later run away with them. Their phones are not even checked and family members are unaware of these things. On a daily basis, I hear complaints of at least 20 women and 5-6 cases are related to friendships on phones and its fallouts. In some cases, girls were lured and then sexually abused,’ Meena Kumari said as a reply to a question related to rising cases of rape in the state.

She also said that the parents, especially mothers, have a big responsibility and should monitor their daughters. ‘Mothers have a big responsibility. Today, if their daughters are careless, then mothers are responsible for that’, said Meena Kumari.

Anju Chaudhary, vice-chairperson of the commission termed the remark by Meena Kumari as wrong. Chaudhary said that not allowing girls to use mobile phones cannot be a solution to the problem.

‘Instead of saying that we should not give mobile phones to girls, we should be teaching them not to chat with strangers and educate them on the safe use of Mobile Phones,’ said Anju Chaudhary.