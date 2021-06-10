Twelve killed in a military plane crash

New Delhi: On Thursday, a military plane crashed near Myanmar’s second-biggest city of Mandalay, killing 12 people, the city’s fire service said in a post on social media.

According to the military-owned Myawaddy television station report, the plane was flying from the capital Naypyidaw to the town of Pyin Oo Lwin and was coming into land when it crashed about 300 meters (984 ft) from a steel plant.

As per some other media reports, the plane was carrying six military personnel and also monks who were due to attend a ceremony at a Buddhist monastery. No casualties were reported among people on the ground.

According to a resident’s post in a community group, the pilot and one passenger survived and were taken to a military hospital.

The immediate reason for crash landing is not clear. Myanmar has long had a poor air safety record. Photographs on social media revealed a badly damaged fuselage lying on its side.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military revolution overthrew the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, with daily protests in towns and cities and fighting in borderlands between the military and ethnic minority militias.