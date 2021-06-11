Women’s diet and workout has a direct association with their Mental Health

According to new research from Binghamton University, the State University of New York, Women’s mental health likely has a higher association with dietary factors than men’s. Based on this study and others, diet and exercise may be the first line of defense against mental distress in mature women, researchers said.

‘We found a general relationship between eating healthy, following healthy dietary practices, exercise, and mental well-being,’ researchers said. ‘Interestingly, we found that for unhealthy dietary patterns, the level of mental distress was higher in women than in men, which confirmed that women are more susceptible to unhealthy eating than men.’

‘Fast food, skipping breakfast, caffeine, and high-glycemic (HG) food are all associated with mental distress in mature women,’ researchers said. ‘Fruits and dark green leafy vegetables (DGLV) are associated with mental well-being. The extra information we learned from this study is that exercise significantly reduced the negative association of high-glycemic food and fast food with mental distress,’ the researchers added.

This research helps with the Structure needed for healthcare professionals for customizing dietary plans to promote exercise and improve mental well-being in mature adults.