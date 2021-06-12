Woman kidnaps a month-old infant from the hospital premises

Panaji: On Friday evening, a month-old baby was kidnapped from the campus of the state’s premier Goa Medical College and Hospital prompting the Goa police to begin a statewide hunt for the kidnappers, officials said, adding that a woman was seen taking the baby away on a scooter driven by a man.

The police spokesperson said, ‘We are reviewing the CCTV footage and border check posts have been alerted from Friday night. The police have also released the CCTV footage of the woman making good with the child and have called for people who may have any leads to come forward with the information.’

The kidnap of the baby is said to have happened outside the coffee shop in the courtyard of the hospital as the mother handed the child over to another woman while she went to buy some snacks from the coffee shop. When the mother came back, she found that the woman and her baby were nowhere to be seen. The terrified mother raised an alarm.

Initially, the kidnapper walked out of the hospital with the baby but, was later seen sitting on a scooter driven by a man in North Goa’s Mapusa town.

A police spokesperson said that they have started a manhunt for the kidnappers. The police are also tracing the scooter that was supposedly used as part of the kidnapping.

Goa’s opposition leader, Digambar Kamat said, ‘Shocked to hear about Kidnapping of a one-month-old boy from Goa Medical College Hospital. Once again it is proved that even Hospitals are not safe in Goa. Law and Order situation is at an all time low under @BJP4Goa @GovtofGoa. I urge @DGP_Goa to nab the culprit immediately.’

Vishwajit Rane, State health minister, however, countered telling that neither the baby nor her mother was a patient at the GMC and that the kidnapping didn’t take place from the ward.

In response to Kamat’s tweet, Rane said, ‘The child was neither a patient at GMC nor has anything to do with a security lapse. It is a baseless allegation and the facts of the incident are totally different.’