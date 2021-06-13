Bollywood actor organises COVID-19 vaccination camp in Mumbai

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn organized a Covid-19 vaccination camp on Friday, through his NY Foundation in Mumbai, for workers associated with the entertainment industry and media professionals.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle. He wrote, ‘AJAY DEVGN ORGANISES VACCINATION CAMP… #AjayDevgn’s NY Foundation conducted a vaccination camp on 11 June 2021 in #Mumbai… Those vaccinated included workers associated with the entertainment industry and media professionals.’

In April, Ajay had also set up a 20-bed ICU facility in Mumbai for Covid-19 victims with BMC and Hinduja Hospital through his foundation.

Earlier, Yash Raj Films (YRF) Studios, Producers Guild of India (PGI) had started a Covid vaccination drive for workers of the film industry. Filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, and producer Mahaveer Jain also joined hands to start a free-of-cost vaccine drive for the workers.