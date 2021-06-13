Youth Congress workers throw bike into lake to protest against fuel prices

Hyderabad: Members of the Youth Congress threw a bike into Hussain Sagar Lake in Telangana on Friday, to protest against the Modi government with a demand for a complete rollback of hike in petrol, diesel, and Liquid Petroleum Gas prices across the country.

In a video shared on the internet, a group of 5-6 Youth Congress workers were seen dumping a bike into the lake. In a bizarre display of demonstration, the men lifted the bike, put it onto the railing, and pushed it down the river.

It must be mentioned that the Congress General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal, on June 9, had directed the party workers and leaders to hold a nationwide “symbolic protest” in front of petrol pumps on June 11 across the country, against rising fuel prices. Following his directives, the Youth Congress workers threw the bike into the lake to put out a ‘symbolic message’ that had now caught the public eye.

After fuel prices surpassed the ?100 marks in some States, Congress directed all the State units to hit the streets and hold protests. Top Congress leaders, including state unit president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, working presidents A Revanth Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan among others participated in the demonstrations organized near petrol bunks at various places in the state.